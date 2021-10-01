Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Increases By 900.0%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DFIHY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 1,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Dairy Farm International has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

