Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Increases By 171.6%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,243. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

