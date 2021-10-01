Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Grows By 880.0%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.