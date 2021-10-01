Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Increases By 375.0%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FACT opened at $9.75 on Friday. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

