Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Decreases By 78.9%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE GBAB opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.