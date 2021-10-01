Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Decreases By 78.9%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE GBAB opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
