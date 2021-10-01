Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Expands By 300.0%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,198,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 198.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

