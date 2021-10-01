Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Grows By 1,304.5%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 1,304.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIO stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

