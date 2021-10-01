Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Grows By 1,304.5%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 1,304.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIO stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $43.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.