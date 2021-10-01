Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Expands By 783.3%

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPOTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About Jackpot Digital
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.