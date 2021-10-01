Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 65.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.04. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.