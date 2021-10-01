Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 91.7%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.