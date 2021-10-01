Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Rises By 2,600.0%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KPELY stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Keppel has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

