Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Expands By 438.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a growth of 438.4% from the August 31st total of 90,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVSB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

