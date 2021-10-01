Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Drops By 78.0%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,121. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

