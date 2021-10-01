Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 297.2%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.