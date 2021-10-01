Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 297.2%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.