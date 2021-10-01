Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Increases By 189.5%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNGRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,241. NN Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $2.2197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

