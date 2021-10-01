Short Interest in Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Grows By 490.0%

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the August 31st total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PDMI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Paradigm Medical Industries has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Paradigm Medical Industries
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.