Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Increases By 180.0%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of REVH opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

