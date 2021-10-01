Short Interest in Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Declines By 99.9%

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $$27.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $29.52.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
