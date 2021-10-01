Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Decreases By 96.1%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
