Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Drops By 72.9%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the August 31st total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

