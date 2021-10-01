Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Drops By 79.2%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sims stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Sims has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sims’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

SMSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

