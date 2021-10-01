Short Interest in Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Increases By 430.3%

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 430.3% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMEV traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,023,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,928. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

