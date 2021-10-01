Short Interest in SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Increases By 3,400.0%

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPONF opened at $0.02 on Friday. SponsorsOne has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

