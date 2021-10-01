Showcase Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $206,571.01 and approximately $71,492.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00106208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.88 or 1.00114672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.74 or 0.06807015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.