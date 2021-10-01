ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $40,015.74

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. ShowHand has a market cap of $40,015.74 and $132.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00115161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00194745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011502 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

