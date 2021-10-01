Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €54.74 ($64.40).

ETR:SHL opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.84 and a 200 day moving average of €51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1-year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

