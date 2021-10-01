Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.