SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 824.6% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other SigmaTron International news, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,049 shares of company stock valued at $232,524. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

