Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

