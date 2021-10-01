Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,399. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

