Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $13.02 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

