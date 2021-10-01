Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY opened at $13.02 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
