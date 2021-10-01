Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.74

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.74 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), with a volume of 5,574,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.15.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.