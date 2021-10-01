SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) vs. 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Head-To-Head Review

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SJM alerts:

This table compares SJM and 5N Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $967.83 million 3.98 -$389.91 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $177.19 million 1.05 $2.19 million N/A N/A

5N Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 1.53% 3.94% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SJM and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.21%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than SJM.

Risk and Volatility

SJM has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

5N Plus beats SJM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.