SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $49.34 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

