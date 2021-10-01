Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Cut by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

