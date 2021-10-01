Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 219,778 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $2.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EM. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.