Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

