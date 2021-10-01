Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 4,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

