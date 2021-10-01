Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $489,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $605.63. 196,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.96. The company has a market cap of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.