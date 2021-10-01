Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

AMGN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.95. 74,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

