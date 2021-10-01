Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The First Bancshares makes up approximately 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned approximately 0.19% of The First Bancshares worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

The First Bancshares Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

