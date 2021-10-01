Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 54 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML traded down $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $733.00. 37,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

