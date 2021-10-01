Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 540 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,746. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

