Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,823.76

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,823.76 ($36.89) and last traded at GBX 3,860 ($50.43), with a volume of 90511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,872 ($50.59).

SKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,428.43. The company has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.