Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in September

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

