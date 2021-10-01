Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of -144.84 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

