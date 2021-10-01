Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.11

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 7490711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

