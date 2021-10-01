Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to report $31.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

SOI opened at $8.34 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.