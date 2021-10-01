SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.12

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.12 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 983,893 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07. The firm has a market cap of £652.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.12.

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

