Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 82,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,780,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.